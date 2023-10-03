Rutter’s Adds New Food Options to LTO Menu

Rutter’s has announced the addition of three new food options to its limited-time-only (LTO) menu, which launched earlier this year.

Customers can try the new Hangover Burger. It is a four-ounce Angus burger with sweet and spicy bada bing sauce, bacon, a fried egg patty and pepper jack cheese topped with crispy hashbrowns, all served on a toasted pretzel roll. This burger is the perfect hangover pick-me-up and is sure to become a fan favorite.

Customers can also enjoy a Mexican Pizza, which consists of two flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef and nacho cheese sauce. The pizza is finished with a blend of monetary jack, Colby cheese, bada bing sauce and fresh salsa. The combination of flavors creates an experience that customers won’t be able to resist.

Last but not least are Loaded Pierogies. An order will consist of a dozen pierogies topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, crispy bacon and topped with Rutter’s creamy ranch dressing. This delightful dish embodies the essence of comfort food and is an ideal choice for sharing with loved ones.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest LTO menu items,” said Chad White, Rutter’s food service category manager. “These new food options are a great addition to our extensive menu, and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy them.”

The new food options are available now on the LTO menu.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.