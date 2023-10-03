C-stores can serve up popcorn with just the push of a button with ReadyServe One. This self-serve popcorn dispenser is an attractive warming cabinet that holds up to 40 gallons of popcorn. Labor is reduced because there’s no scooping thanks to the self-serve dispensing button. Customers will be attracted to the display and enjoy the novelty and convenience of the push-button dispensing. Operators will enjoy offering a tasty snack that’s highly profitable with Gold Medal’s bulk popcorn program (available in butter, caramel or cheese flavors). ReadyServe One is a fresh and unique popcorn experience that customers will appreciate.

Gold Medal

www.gmpopcorn.com