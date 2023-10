KIND Breakfast Cereal Bars are a perfect part of an on-the-go breakfast or road trip snack, made with whole grain oats combined with a plant-based oat milk drizzle and crispy and light texture. Available in four sweet and tasty breakfast flavors, Cinnamon with Almonds, Honey Nuts with Almonds, Chocolate with Almonds, and Peanut Butter, KIND Breakfast Cereal Bars are the ideal choice to start the day and are packed with 100% whole grains.

