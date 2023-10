Djeep lighters are unique in both form and function with its signature patented rectangular tank that boasts up to 3,500 lights, its distinctive contemporary designs, and embossed wraps that provide a unique and appealing tactile quality. This exceptional proposition allows Djeep to trade consumers up and places Djeep’s non-refillable pocket lighters in a category of its own.

