Smoker Friendly Adds Hemper Products to Select Stores

The Cigarette Store LLC (TCS) dba Smoker Friendly has added HARA’s Hemper products, including Quick Hitters, Ultra Thin Cones and a diverse set of novelty glass products to select locations. The collaboration allows more consumers around the country to enhance their smoking experience with Hemper’s convenient and affordable high-quality products.

First launched in 1988, the Smoker Friendly brand has international recognition and includes more than 900 stores nationwide. With brick-and-mortar shops centralized primarily in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Missouri and North Carolina, the industry pioneer is expanding its breadth of products through its partnership with Hemper, the smoking accessory staple with one of the largest social media followings of any brand in its category.

“Understanding the needs of the smoking community is essential to offering the best experiences possible, and Hemper executes this through highly intentional product design,” said Bryan Gerber, co-founder and CEO of HARA Brands. “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Smoker Friendly, whose retail locations are a favorite destination for smokers across the country. By geo-targeting our millions of online customers, we successfully drive in-store traffic to generate unprecedented sell-through velocity rates. The partnership also allows us to bring the Hemper brand to a passionate new audience and expand access to our suite of amazing products.”

Joining the Smoker Friendly family of products is Hemper’s Quick Hitters — these flavored disposable one hitters with ceramic bowls feature two squeeze-activated terpene flavor beads, coming in Banana, Blueberry, Grape, Mango, Watermelon and non-flavored options, packed in resealable smell block bags. Additionally, Smoker Friendly will offer Hemper’s Ultra Thin Cones in packs of three, six, and 10, made from refined French rolling paper for a smooth, even and slow burn. The partnership also includes Hemper’s iconic novelty glass pieces alongside custom retail displays.