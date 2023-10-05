McLane Unveils New Pizza Brand and Expands Fresh Team

Along with introducing Prendisimo, McLane's made-for-convenience pizza brand, Anne Hughes has joined the Fresh team as category director, and Jeremy Reinicke has joined as corporate executive chef.

McLane announced the name and branding for its new proprietary pizza program made for convenience stores at the NACS Show: Prendisimo. The reveal comes after McLane announced McLane Fresh, an expansion of its foodservice and retail program, at the McLane Engage trade show in August.

Prendisimo, which translates to “take away” in Italian, is the latest in the McLane Fresh family of brands. McLane brought Prendisimo to life while exhibiting at NACS, offering an immersive culinary experience with a wide array of available samples and marketing materials on display for the brand.

In addition to Prendisimo, McLane also featured CupZa, its newly launched beverage program, which includes bean-to-cup coffee, cold brew, iced tea, and lemonade; and new products from Central Eats, including a Texas toast grilled cheese, maple sausage waffle and cheeseburger.

“Prendisimo is more than just incredible pizza; it’s a highly marketable brand that attracts and appeals to consumers, supported by the end-to-end solutions that McLane Fresh offers,” said Vito Maurici, McLane’s customer experience officer. “McLane is scaling our offerings across the board, creating programs and products that are more accessible and customizable than ever. We are proud to introduce Prendisimo and look forward to partnering with our customers to make a variety of quality fresh foods a reality for convenience stores of all sizes nationwide.”

As the McLane Fresh program continues to grow, Anne Hughes and Jeremy Reinicke have joined the team as category director, fresh food and commissary, and corporate executive chef, respectively. With over 15 years of experience working with notable quick-service restaurants and retailers, Hughes brings fresh ideas and proven marketing expertise to the expanding program, while Reinicke’s extensive professional culinary experience will invigorate menu innovation for the program.

“Anne and Jeremy share in our vision for the future of convenience, and their skills, experience and perspective will help bring that vision to life,” said Farley Kaiser, McLane’s senior director of culinary innovation. “We are excited to have these incredible additions on board the McLane Fresh team as we build on the momentum of our core brands to ideate new products, programs and extensions for our customers.”

McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the U.S., providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drugstores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S.