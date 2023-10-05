Stewart’s Shops Celebrates National Coffee With a Cop Day

Stewart's Shops partnered with police departments across New York on Oct. 4 to allow residents to meet with their local police officers and receive a free coffee certificate.

Oct. 4 was National Coffee with a Cop Day, and Stewart’s Shops partnered with its community’s police departments to help celebrate. Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for residents to meet with their local neighborhood police officers at a safe community spot. Stewart’s customers were able to share their concerns, ask questions and just get to know their local law enforcement. Customers also received a treat from the officers, who handed out free hot coffee certificates from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at several shops located in multiple counties across New York.

Stewart’s Shops has been a proud partner of this program, not just on National Coffee with a Cop Day but throughout the entire year. It is Stewart’s Shops’ pleasure to give its communities the opportunity to build relationships with their local law enforcement.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.