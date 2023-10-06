Love’s Improves Customer Offerings

Love’s Travel Stops announced it has completed the acquisition of Oklahoma City-based TVC Pro-Driver, a trusted motor club and commercial driver’s license (CDL) protection subscription service with more than 35 years of experience assisting individual drivers and fleets in reducing or dismissing fines, preventing downtime for court and protecting compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores. The deal aligns with Love’s mission to continue to add business lines that provide a menu of top-tier services and amenities to support one of its core customers — professional truck drivers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“TVC Pro-Driver’s portfolio of offerings ties directly to our strategic vision of growing services for the customer base Love’s serves,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “As we continue with our most active year of acquisitions to date, we are excited to welcome the TVC Pro-Driver team and learn from their experience, particularly in CDL protection, a new area for us.”

The TVC Pro-Driver team will continue to serve professional drivers and fleets as they focus on excellent customer service and growth. The company offers a host of on-demand services that benefit drivers, including access to a nationwide network of provider attorneys and discounts on safety solutions, healthcare and more.

“The entire TVC Pro-Driver organization is excited to join the Love’s family of companies, and we look forward to the positive impact we believe this will bring for our employees and customers,” said Jon Russell, CEO of TVC Pro-Driver. “Our offering is a complement to the Love’s brand, as both offer critical services and support for professional drivers. As a family-owned and privately held company, Love’s shares many of the same core values as TVC Pro-Driver — innovation, perseverance and a dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for our nation’s professional drivers.”

TVC Pro-Driver is the nation’s most comprehensive CDL protection coverage for individual drivers and fleets and includes support for moving and non-moving violations. The subscription-based service gives drivers access to thousands of attorneys across 50 states and Canada.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 645 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.