RaceTrac Installs First EV Charging Station

RaceTrac has partnered with Atlanta-based electric vehicle (EV) charging provider EnviroSpark to install its first EV charging station at 204 Grace Street in Oxford, Ala. The partnership, which marks a shift in how Americans fuel their vehicles, is the latest illustration of EnviroSpark’s commitment to developing EV charging infrastructure nationwide.

The installation feature two fast-charge, 180-kilowatt ports under a giant, all-weather canopy. Drivers can fully charge in 15 to 20 minutes, and the plugs are compatible with all EVs. EnviroSpark and RaceTrac are planning additional EV charging locations in the near future.

“A truly sustainable future requires collaboration, and we are honored to partner with fellow Atlanta-based company, RaceTrac, to give American drivers choices in how they fuel their vehicles when they’re on the road,” said EnviroSpark Founder and CEO Aaron Luque. “Alongside forward-looking leaders like RaceTrac, EnviroSpark is committed to building the transportation and travel infrastructure of tomorrow.”

EVs are expected to make up 40% of all new car sales by 2030, so out-of-home charging stations will become increasingly important for road trippers and drivers with longer daily commutes. Conveniently located near I-20 between Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta, the location was a logical choice for RaceTrac’s first EV charging project.

“As pioneers and innovators in the transportation and fuel industry, we are embarking on a new journey to support the development of an electrified transportation system,” said Max McBrayer, CEO at RaceTrac. “As a fuel provider — no matter the type — RaceTrac will meet the evolving needs of its guests and America’s motorists by providing EV drivers with access to a robust and reliable refueling network for years to come.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.