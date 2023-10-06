Royal Farms Celebrates Teachers

Royal Farms celebrated World Teacher’s Day on Oct. 5 by giving teachers one free any-size coffee, hot or iced, at all locations.

“We are so appreciative of the teachers in our communities and the impact they have on our future leaders. We want to celebrate World Teacher’s Day by treating teachers with the fuel they need to seize the day,” said Director of Marketing and Merchandising Frank Schilling.

Teachers have a variety of bold and fresh roasted coffee blends to choose from at Royal Farms, including its new seasonal blend Pumpkin Spice coffee.

Anyone who is not already a rewards member looking to receive a free coffee can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app. RoFo Rewards members automatically receive a free coffee in their account when they sign up for the program. Rewards members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Based in Baltimore, Md., Royal Farms operates 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The chain operates stores in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.