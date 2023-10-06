Royston Group Launches New Branding and Logo

The new branding emphasizes Royston Group's core values of authenticity, accountability, customer-centric focus and people-first culture.

Royston Group announced the launch of its new branding at the NACS Show in Atlanta.

Frank Callis, Royston Group president and CEO, said, “It’s crucial that our visual identity reflects our values, vision and the exceptional work we do together. Our new branding and color palette have been carefully crafted to represent this evolution.”

Drawing inspiration from Chicago Bulls basketball legend Michael Jordan, who symbolizes perseverance and achievement, the colors reflect the company’s mission to elevate convenience, grocery, and retail store environments for its customers.

At the heart of this transformation is the newly designed Royston Group logo, fashioned in the shape of a cornerstone, echoing the company’s enduring commitment to quality, reliability, respect and ethical business practices.

Accompanying the rebranding is the introduction of a new tagline: “Royston Group — Your Vision, Delivered,” underscoring the company’s dedication to its customers, innovative products, on-time delivery and meticulous attention to detail.

“We believe this new branding better represents who we are today and where we’re headed tomorrow. It embodies our dedication to growth, innovation, and, above all, our valued relationships with our customers,” Callis said.

Formed in 2019, Royston Group (RG) is headquartered in Atlanta, and is the premier store fixtures and brand identity manufacturer in America. Its portfolio of brands includes Royston LLC, Southern CaseArts and SignResource. RG is the industry leader in the outfitting of retail environments with solutions, including cabinetry, shelving, refrigerated display cases, heated food merchandisers and exterior signage packages.