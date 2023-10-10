Casey’s Named ‘The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters’

Casey's has secured the trademark that certifies its place in the c-store industry as a pizza and beer destination.

Casey’s has officially secured a trademark that names the chain as The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters. While Casey’s is undoubtedly the third-largest c-store chain in the U.S., it has long claimed status as the country’s fifth-largest pizza chain. With the new trademark, Casey’s is certified as a one-stop-shop for handmade pizza and cold beer.

According to a recent Casey’s survey, pizza and beer is one of the most effective food and beverage pairings in the industry. Here’s why:

Half of adults ages 21 and older and two-thirds of millennials say there is no better pairing than pizza and an ice-cold beer.

Nearly one in two adults ages 21 and older would like to order a pizza from a place where they can also get beer.

This popular pairing is also great for a party, with nearly two-thirds of adults ages 21 and older noting that pizza and beer are the easiest combo to please a crowd. Additionally, 55% of adults ages 21 and older and 72% of millennials say that having pizza and beer makes them the favorite host.

“One thing that truly separates Casey’s is the convenience of ordering craveable, handmade pizza from a place where you can also buy fuel, groceries and, of course, beer. We are The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters because we are the only leading pizza chain in the country where you can also purchase a wide variety of beer, wine and liquor options,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “Whether you’re watching the big game, headed to a get-together or having dinner with your crew, pizza and beer is the perfect pairing and there’s no easier place to get both than at Casey’s.”

To celebrate, Casey’s Rewards members in participating states can get $5 off their next pizza when purchasing a 12-pack of certain beers.

Casey’s Rewards members also will earn double points on every whole-pie pizza purchase starting in October.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s operates more than 2,500 convenience stores across the U.S.