Foxtrot Launches Fall-Themed Coffee Varieties

The chain launched the returning flavors of Foxtrot's Pumpkin Pie Latte and Caramel Apple Latte.

Foxtrot has announced two new additions to its fall menu — Foxtrot’s Pumpkin Pie Latte and Caramel Apple Latte.

Back by popular demand, the cult-favorite Pumpkin Pie Latte includes pumpkin pie syrup with folds of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove mixed with full-bodied espresso. The beverage is then topped with whipped cream and crumbled graham cracker.

Additionally, customers can now order the Caramel Apple Latte, which features a harmony of caramel apple syrup, espresso and the customer’s preferred milk, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.

Both beverages are now available at all Foxtrot locations and can be made hot or iced. Customers can also order the coffee varieties for delivery.

