RATIONAL USA Appoints New Sales Directors

RATIONAL USA has announced two promotions within its company, both effective now. The new appointments include:

Bill Roller to sales director, south. Roller previously served as regional sales manager for Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and southern Illinois.

Jon Bero to sales director, west. Bero previously served as regional sales manager for Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.

“We’re very proud to have the opportunity to promote them to the sales director position at RATIONAL, where they will continue to make a positive impact on the markets they serve,” said Ryan Elsen, RATIONAL USA vice president of street sales. “Bill and Jon have always demonstrated a desire to provide solutions to the challenges that our customers are faced with on a day-to-day basis. We have extreme confidence in their abilities to satisfy customers’ needs at the highest of levels, while coaching and developing the next generation of RATIONAL leaders.”

The RATIONAL Group is a leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 2,300 people worldwide.