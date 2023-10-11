Cheyenne International Names New Regional Sales Manager

Cheyenne International has announced the appointment of Victor Blanco as its new regional sales manager. Blanco has 30 years of CPG experience, and in that time, he has developed excellent skills and knowledge of the distribution and convenience store channels, the company noted.

Having held several management positions within other tobacco companies, Blanco has a distinguished career hallmarked by solid accomplishments in talent development, sales training and sales execution.

As a proactive leader, he excels at fostering teamwork and collaborative relationships across all organizational levels. Blanco is well-versed in understanding customer needs, strategic goals and developing programs to achieve those objectives.

Cheyenne has noted that he is a catalyst for growth, with a track record of consistently exceeding sales performance goals.

“Victor has tremendous depth and breadth of experience in our industry along with a compelling track record,” said Ernie Teague, vice president of sales and marketing. “Adding Victor’s expertise to our team will continue to position us for growth well into the future. We are thrilled to have him join our organization.”

With over 20 years in business, Cheyenne International is a tobacco product manufacturer serving both domestic and international markets. The company’s mission is to provide adult tobacco consumers with a diversified portfolio of high-quality brands at a fair price. Cheyenne International builds successful partnerships with its distribution and retail customers while keeping responsibility and compliance at the forefront of everything it does.