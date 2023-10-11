Kum & Go Receives Web Excellence Awards

Kum & Go was honored for its new mobile app, which launched earlier this year.

Kum & Go has received two Web Excellence Awards for its mobile app, which was recently introduced in August, 2023. The awards were received in two categories: Apps & Mobile — Food and Beverage and Apps & Mobile — Shopping.

With support from Orium, Kum & Go launched a new digital app experience focused on creating a seamless omnichannel customer experience, bringing mobile ordering, payment and loyalty into a unified experience with modern customer needs at the core.

“Thanks to our incredible Kum & Go team and external partners like Orium, we’ve been able to launch a best-in-class mobile experience to our customers,” said Matt Anderson, director of digital customer experience at Kum & Go. “Feedback since launching has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to continuing to improve the way we interact and connect with our customers in the digital landscape.”

The Web Excellence Awards are reserved for those who can truly embody excellence on the web, showcasing their exceptional abilities and accomplishments. Judging is evaluated on criteria consisting of innovation and creativity, functionality and usability, content and overall user experience, visual design and aesthetics, technical quality and

performance and overall experience. Kum & Go’s nomination competed with over 1,500 entries from 26 countries and six continents.

“We couldn’t be happier to share in this achievement,” said Ben Woll, vice president of client services at Orium. “Kum & Go’s commitment to customer centricity served as the cornerstone of this digital transformation, and that focus on customer-first thinking translated into an award-worthy, mobile-enabled loyalty program.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that employs over 5,000 associates and currently operates over 400 stores across 13 states.