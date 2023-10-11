MacFood Mart Launches M&M Candy Fundraiser

MacFood Mart is hosting a week-long initiative to support veterans throughout the Fort Wayne, Ind., community.

MacFood Mart has announced a new initiative that aims to give back to local non-profit The Shepard’s House. From Oct. 9-13, MacFood Mart’s Brookwood location is hosting a week-long M&M candy fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds going to The Shepard’s House, a dedicated nonprofit that provides essential support to veterans throughout the Fort Wayne, Ind., community.

Why M&M’s?

What sets this fundraiser apart is the connection between M&M’s and the military. The iconic candies were originally created for our troops, with their signature candy coating designed to ensure that the chocolate didn’t melt in soldiers’ pockets.

This historical link makes M&M’s a great choice for this fundraiser that supports Shepherd’s House and local veterans.

MacFood Mart has also announced that McConnell’s, a trusted foodservice distributor, has joined the cause in the form of a donation of 10 boxes of M&M’s.

On Friday, Oct. 13, MacFood Mart will host a “Fuel for the Weekend” event at the Brookwood location. On this day, customers can enjoy a 20-cent fuel drop on regular gasoline from 12-2 p.m. Additionally, MacFood Mart will offer free mini sub sandwiches and bottled water, available while supplies last.

Fort Wayne’s no. 1 country radio station, K105, will be broadcasting live from the Brookwood location, adding to the festivities.

MacFood Mart is a part of McIntosh Energy, which provides fuel and other marketing to independent dealer operators with the Sunoco brand, and has been serving Fort Wayne since 1953.