Couche-Tard Announces Five-Year Plan

During its Analyst and Investor Conference, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announced its 10 for the Win five-year strategic plan. Having successfully met its previous Double Again strategic plan, Couche-Tard anticipates exciting growth in the next five years, through both organic and inorganic initiatives.

“It is with great pride that we announced our new 10 for the Win strategy today. The entire executive team and I believe that we have put together a compelling and achievable path to reach our ambitious goals. We are excited to start executing on 10 for the Win to bring more value to our customers, team members and shareholders as we strive to become the most trusted brand in convenience and mobility,” added Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard.

The strategic lighthouses outlined in the 10 for the Win strategic plan include Winning Offer, Winning Fuel, Winning the Customer and Winning Growth, all supported by the Foundation, which includes Fit to Serve, where the company is doubling down on cost efficiency to position itself as one of the most cost-effective operators in the industry.

Couche-Tard aims to achieve $10 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by fiscal year (FY) 2028, up from $5.8 billion in FY 2023 (net earnings of $3.1 billion in FY 2023), leveraging the 10 for the Win strategic plan.

All four strategic lighthouses highlighted, as well as the Foundation, are expected to add up to the $4.2 billion EBITDA increase over the upcoming five fiscal years.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People’s Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.