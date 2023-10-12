SQRL Acquires Over 200 Stores

SQRL has acquired 210 sites to bring its total store count to over 350, offering a variety of food options at the locations.

SQRL has acquired 210 new stores throughout the United States. The addition of the 210 stations to SQRL’s portfolio marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing the total number of stations to more than 350 across 14 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. This showcases an unprecedented more than 100% growth amongst the SQRL network.

“By expanding our network of fuel stations, SQRL will enhance convenience for our customers who rely on our locations for their daily commute or long-distance journeys, ” said Blake Smith, founder of SQRL. “Our new stores will be seamlessly integrated into SQRL’s existing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition to service our customers.”

SQRL is dedicated to providing safe and efficient fuel and food offerings to customers across the nation. Each location will offer a wide range of high-quality fuel options and a variety of food offerings to cater to different tastes, preferences and needs within the community.

SQRL aims to fuel the nation’s growth and contribute to local communities throughout the country. It is deeply rooted in every community it serves, providing proprietarily sourced food and retail items, interspersed with locally sourced products to invest back into the community. SQRL’s focus on quality, convenience and customer satisfaction will remain at the forefront of its operations as it continues to solidify its position in the market.

To experience the fuel and food offerings at SQRL’s newly acquired stations, customers are encouraged to visit the nearest location and explore the range of services available. SQRL looks forward to serving customers across the United States and making a positive impact on the communities it operates in.

SQRL Holdings is a food and fuel retailer, with a mission to revolutionize the fuel and food industries, bringing a clean, convenient, efficient and safe experience to customers. With more than 350 locations throughout 14 states, SQRL brings core values of stewardship, quality, relationships and loyalty to life, serving both mainstream and rural communities and working to reduce America’s carbon footprint. SQRL takes proven locations and makes them even better by putting quality service and offerings at the forefront.