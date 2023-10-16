S. Abraham & Sons Regional Vice President of Sales Announces Retirement

Long-time SAS employee Dick Minor has retired after more than 40 years with the company.

S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) has announced the retirement of Dick Minor, who previously served as Michigan’s regional vice president of sales.

Minor began his career with SAS in 1982 hiring in as a sales rep. In 1986, Minor was promoted to sales manager in central Michigan; in 1994 he was promoted to sales director for the state of Ohio, where he helped build a business base allowing SAS to expand geographically in the state.

In 1998, he was promoted to regional vice president of sales for eastern Michigan, and in 2012, he assumed responsibility for the entire state of Michigan as regional vice president of sales.

Minor graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. He was an active member of the Michigan Petroleum Association, Central Michigan Oilmen’s Club and Detroit Oilmen’s Club. SAS noted that Minor “proudly and actively represented SAS at all association events.”

SAS has thanked Minor for his 41 years with the company, and has also noted that he will be missed by his colleagues, customers and the vendor community.

Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Their service area extends from the U.S. and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where they service over 5,000 retail locations.