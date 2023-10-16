TA Opens New Site on Route 66

The new store — located in Glenrio, N.M. — features an authentic Route 66 Diner and a classic car and memorabilia museum.

TravelCenters of America has further expanded its footprint by opening its latest TA Travel Center in Glenrio, N.M. Located on historic Route 66, the former Russell’s Travel Center has transitioned to the TA brand through acquisition and is a popular destination spot for travelers.

The location offers a classic car and memorabilia museum, an authentic Route 66 diner and an expansive store with convenience offerings. Full amenities include:

Dining options — Russell’s Route 66 Diner and Subway

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

10 diesel fueling positions

Eight gasoline fueling lanes

175 truck parking spaces

80 car parking spaces and RV parking available

Eight private showers

Laundry facilities

Pet area

The Glenrio travel center is the company’s ninth location to open in New Mexico, growing the total nationwide network of travel centers to 293.