TA Opens New Site on Route 66

TravelCenters of America has further expanded its footprint by opening its latest TA Travel Center in Glenrio, N.M. Located on historic Route 66, the former Russell’s Travel Center has transitioned to the TA brand through acquisition and is a popular destination spot for travelers.
The location offers a classic car and memorabilia museum, an authentic Route 66 diner and an expansive store with convenience offerings. Full amenities include:
- Dining options — Russell’s Route 66 Diner and Subway
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
- 10 diesel fueling positions
- Eight gasoline fueling lanes
- 175 truck parking spaces
- 80 car parking spaces and RV parking available
- Eight private showers
- Laundry facilities
- Pet area
The Glenrio travel center is the company’s ninth location to open in New Mexico, growing the total nationwide network of travel centers to 293.