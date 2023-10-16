Wawa Eyes New Land, Submits $3.1 Million Building Permit Application

As Wawa continues to rapidly expand, it has now set its sights on Elizabeth City, N.C.

Wawa has applied for a building permit on a new site in Elizabeth City, N.C. Construction is expected to start in the coming weeks, reported The Daily Advance.

This new site comes following Wawa’s recently-announced, bold expansion intentions, including plans to grow into Ohio and Kentucky.

The new site will boast 6,000 square feet, according to documents filed with the city last week, with construction expected to cost $3.1 million.

The site was previously home to a local restaurant that went out of business in July, which Wawa has since demolished for a cost of nearly $75,000.

The new Wawa c-store will feature 48 parking spaces, eight fuel pumps serviced by three underground tanks and a new landscaping plan.

Wawa plans to open the site sometime next year.

Wawa currently operates more than 1,000 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.