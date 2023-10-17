Foxtrot to Unveil New Washington D.C. Location

The new site will be Foxtrot's sixth location in the Washington D.C. area.

Foxtrot has announced that its newest location will open in Washington D.C., on Oct. 18. To celebrate, the store will be giving away free tote bags when store visitors pay via the app opening day. The chain will also be offering $5 pours of its private label wines from 4-8 p.m.

The Logan Circle location features the iconic Barrel House storefront built into an updated design. The space was developed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with NAHRA Design. This location follows the recent openings of two Washington D.C. sites earlier this year.

Foxtrot offers a wide variety of products, including freshly crafted chef-prepared meals, premium groceries, handpicked wine, snacks and sweets, personal care products and gifts. It serves as a neighborhood destination where natives and visitors alike can gather and celebrate local makers. Foxtrot currently carries more than 150 local products from over 50 local makers, including Nightingale ice cream, Ceremony Coffee, Anchor Beer, Little Sesame hummus and more. Foxtrot continues to add new brands to its shelves, including local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by the in-house sommelier. All offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.

Foxtrot’s latest addition becomes the brand’s 32nd location, joining others across Chicago, Ill., Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas, with plans to continue expansion in existing markets this year.