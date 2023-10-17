Marathon Honored for Enhancing Academic Outcomes

The Salt Lake Education Foundation has awarded Marathon with the Spirit of Olene Walker — Outstanding Corporation Award, which recognizes Marathon's ongoing grants and volunteer support.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has been credited by the Salt Lake Education Foundation (SLEF) with enhancing student engagement and overall academic outcomes in the Salt Lake City School District. SLEF recently honored MPC with the Spirit of Olene Walker — Outstanding Corporation Award for its ongoing grants and volunteer work.

“MPC has consistently demonstrated a deep-rooted commitment to education and community development,” said SLEF director James Yapias. “Over the five years I’ve been at the foundation, the company has provided volunteer assistance in addition to grants totaling more than $500,000. This aid has made possible numerous educational projects along with outreach efforts for students in need, such as supplying coats and shoes and operating emergency food pantries.”

Much of MPC’s financial support has focused on advancing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Among other initiatives, funding has:

Established teacher overtime for math tutoring

Created a full-year engineering program to prepare students for success at the university level

Laid the groundwork for development of a Utah STEM Ecosystem Community of Practice

Most recently, a $100,000 grant was awarded in September for dual purposes. Part of the funds will assist the robotics competition program at West High School, covering equipment maintenance, supplies, entry fees for regional robotics competitions and related travel expenses. The remainder of the grant will help renovate the Rose Park Community Learning Center, which offers educational and life skills enrichment for families and students in a neighborhood near MPC’s Salt Lake City refinery.

Among many other volunteer efforts in recent years, employees from MPC’s Salt Lake City refinery helped redesign the garden beds at Rose Park Elementary School in 2021. The refinery also awarded the school a grant for new library books and funding for two family night events.

“MPC has come alongside us with unwavering dedication to fostering educational achievement, enriching lives and creating a positive impact within the community,” Yapias said. “The company’s beneficial influence has been widely recognized by educators, students, parents and community members alike.”