Reynolds Announces Leadership Changes

Reynolds Marketing Services Co. has announced a number of leadership changes, all of which are effective Dec. 1.

The changes include:

Brent Sabo, currently vice president, strategic accounts, will be promoted to senior vice president, trade marketing. Sabo joined the Reynolds organization in 1993 and has built a career within trade marketing. He moved to Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company (SFNTC), assuming the role of vice president, trade marketing for SFNTC in 2015 and led the Santa Fe sales force. Sabo returned to Reynolds as an area vice president in 2017 and moved into the vice president, strategic accounts role in 2020.

Eric Bandar, currently area vice president for the southern sales area, will assume the role of vice president, s trategic accounts and will report to Brent Sabo. Bandar joined Reynolds in 2007 and has held a number of field sales and account roles before a short period in the BAT Group Headquarters in London, U.K. Bandar then transitioned into Reynolds’ head office where he held various roles across trade planning, pricing and performance. Eric was promoted to his current role in April 2023.

Bryce Green will join Reynolds as area vice president for the southern sales area, reporting to Brent Sabo. Green joins Reynolds after successfully serving as the cluster head of commercial for BAT Malaysia. Green has worked in multiple commercial roles for the BAT Group over the past 15 years across a number of Asia Pacific markets.

Ed Mirana, currently senior vice president, trade marketing, will be moving to a new assignment which will be the subject of a future announcement.

The company has noted that it congratulates Sabo and Bandar on their new roles, welcomes Green to Reynolds and thanks Mirana for his contribution over the past few years.

Reynolds is confident that these personnel changes will build on the strong partnership it has with customers and will continue to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes for its business and customers.