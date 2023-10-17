Royal Farms Expands to New Territory

The chain opened its first store in the Tri-Cities area — a region comprised of the cities of Bristol, Va., Johnson City, Tenn., and Kingsport, Tenn.

Royal Farms has opened its first store in the Tri-Cities area in Bristol, Va., reported WJHL. The chain has also reported that it has plans to open more in the area, including a new site that is under construction in Abingdon, Va., that is scheduled to open before the end of 2023.

Royal Farms is known for its signature fried chicken program, in addition to an expansive offering inside all stores.

Royal Farms representatives noted that the store will offer fuel, cigarettes, coffee, bakery items and sides in addition to its famous fried chicken.

The chain also added that the Bristol community could not be more excited about the launch of the new site, with a large crowd assembling for the grand opening.

Though the store just opened, employees have been training for the last few weeks to learn how to fry the chicken, help customers with self-checkout machines and more.

The location will also feature an on-site car wash.

Royal Farms has noted that it hopes to move into nearby Tennessee in the near future.