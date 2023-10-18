Foxtrot Exclusively Launches New Product

Foxtrot has announced the exclusive launch of the Joggy Energy drink, which is now available to purchase online and in Foxtrot stores.

To celebrate the milestone, Foxtrot will host Ty Haney, owner and founder of Joggy, as she brings Joggy’s Run Club to Foxtrot with a drop party on Oct. 21 in Chicago and Oct. 28 in Austin.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased on the Foxtrot app or online for $20. All ticketed guests will receive a swag bag with products from both Foxtrot and Joggy. At each launch event, guests will be able to enjoy the new Joggy Energy drink before heading out on a three-mile run with Ty, the Joggy crew and local Foxtrot teams.

Following the run, ticketed guests are invited to stay at Foxtrot for a celebratory party featuring bites by Foxtrot — with options like avocado toast, acai bowls and matcha chia pudding — plus mingle with Ty and explore the store. The party will be for ticketed guests only, but the run is open to the public.

Joggy Energy is a clean, plant-based energy drink designed to supercharge the day and improve focus without negative side effects. It is formulated with AmaTea Max — a premium caffeine source derived from organic guayusa extract that has been studied to increase stamina and enhance focus without jitters. The drink is slightly sparkling and contains tart cherry and hibiscus, which are full of phytonutrients that support recovery. As Foxtrot offers a wide variety of specialized products, Joggy Energy fits their shelves perfectly.

Foxtrot has noted that it was founded to bring the best of small business and local makers to its customers, and to inspire discovery. Joggy Energy is now part of Foxtrot’s family of small business brands that make up 30% of its shelves. More information can be found on the company’s website.