MesaTech Corp. Partners with Ready Training Online

The companies will work together to elevate supplier-retailer collaboration for enhanced product knowledge, liability compliance, customer satisfaction and more.

MesaTech Corp. has announced a new partnership with Ready Training Online (RTO), a premier training provider for the c-store industry.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing c-store employee training, focusing on optimizing the utilization of MesaTech’s products to drive business success.

MesaTech Corp. has been a trusted name in the convenience store supply industry for over three decades, offering a wide range of standard and customized retail store and food service supplies. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, ethical standards and community involvement has earned it a solid reputation in the c-store space.

RTO is recognized for its dedication to delivering impactful and user-friendly learning experiences tailored specifically for the convenience store industry. RTO has noted that its goal is to empower success within the ever-evolving convenience store landscape.

Under this newly formed partnership, RTO and MesaTech Corporation are joining forces to deliver comprehensive product training for convenience store employees — ensuring that their products are used to their maximum potential, enhancing overall product effectiveness and customer satisfaction; as well as best practices in safety and compliance.

“This partnership is just the first of many to come,” said Tom Hart, director of business development at RTO. “We are dedicated to helping convenience retailers optimize their supplier partnerships with training tools that enhance product effectiveness.”

Retailers partnered with MesaTech Corporation will have various options for product training delivery:

RTO clients can seamlessly access MesaTech’s product training through trainingGrid LMS.

For businesses without an existing LMS, RTO offers Launch, a platform integrated with trainingGrid, allowing MesaTech to deliver training seamlessly without the need for a separate system.

Even if not utilizing the trainingGrid LMS, RTO provides the flexibility to push training content to third-party applications, ensuring accessibility across various platforms.

“I’m genuinely excited to kick-start this collaboration and anticipate its growth as a vital resource that will not only benefit our organization but also serve as a valuable asset to the entire industry,” said David VonZurmuehlen, sales manager at MesaTech Corp. “We believe this partnership will set new standards and contribute to the industry’s continued progress.”

“This partnership offers an affordable and convenient way to raise the bar on clean and inviting convenient stores across the country,” said Peggy Peterson, president at MesaTech Crop. “This is such an exciting time for us and the industry.”

This partnership is set to transform how convenience retailers equip their employees with the knowledge and skills needed to maximize the value of supplier products. MesaTech Corp. and RTO have both noted that they are committed to elevating convenience store operations, promoting sustainable practices and fostering long-lasting success within the industry.