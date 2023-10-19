Krispy Krunchy Donates Over 2,000 Meals to Local Food Bank

Krispy Krunchy has made a donation of more than one ton of food to support underserved communities in Atlanta, Ga. In partnership with Goodr, a food waste management company that focuses on reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity, Krispy Krunchy donated 225 surplus meals and a staggering 270 pounds of food to men, women and children in need at The Shepard’s Inn and My Sister’s House, both part of the Atlanta Mission.

In addition to the over 200 hot meals provided to the Atlanta Mission, Krispy Krunchy donated more than 2,000 pounds of food and over 1,800 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB). In total, that’s over a ton of food that will feed over 2,000 individuals.

Krispy Krunchy has noted that it is immensely proud to be an integral part of Goodr and ACFB’s combined endeavors, collectively committed to eliminating hunger and creating a lasting and significant impact for those who need it the most.

“At Krispy Krunchy Chicken, we believe in the power of community and are dedicated to making a positive impact,” said Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “We are thankful to partner with the ACFB and Goodr by supporting their commitment to alleviating hunger and serving our neighbors with Krispy Krunchy meals.”

“The work these organizations are doing is powerful, and we’re honored to contribute to their impact in the greater Atlanta area,” said Allison Shapiro Dandry, director of philanthropy of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “We look forward to expanding our philanthropic footprint as we remain dedicated to serving those in need.”

