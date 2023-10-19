Love’s Opens New Arizona Site

The new travel stop will feature 113 truck parking spaces, and will bring in 75 jobs to Santa Cruz County.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Nogales, Ariz. The new site, located just off of Interstate 19, adds 75 jobs, 65 car parking spaces and 113 truck parking spaces to Santa Cruz County.

“We’re pleased to announce that Love’s will now be providing another clean place and friendly faces at a 16th location in Arizona,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The opening will provide customers in the southwestern part of the U.S. another place to stop for convenient amenities, fresh food options and clean restrooms, along with parking and truck care for professional drivers.”

The travel stop is open 24/7 and will offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location will also include:

More than 14,000 square feet.

McDonald’s and Subway.

113 truck parking spaces.

65 car parking spaces.

Speedco (opening in December).

Eight diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $1,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County Inc.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 646 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.