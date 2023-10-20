Pilot Extends Veterans Day Deal, Seeks to Raise $1 Million

In addition to offering veterans a free meal at Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network sites, the chain will also launch a "round up" promotion.

Pilot Co. has announced that in celebration of Veteran’s Day, the company will honor military service members and their families by offering a complimentary meal at over 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers nationwide.

Additionally, Pilot is launching a campaign that encourages customers to round up and raise funds to support Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting veterans in transitioning to successful civilian careers post-military service.

From Oct. 23 through Nov. 12, customers visiting any participating store can round up purchases to the nearest whole dollar and Pilot Co. will donate 100% of the roundup proceeds directly to the Call of Duty Endowment. This year, the company is aiming to raise $1 million and will match donations up to $100,000 to help the Call of Duty Endowment place more than 1,600 service members and their families into successful careers. Since 2019, Pilot Co. and its guests have raised over $3 million in donations for the Call of Duty Endowment, resulting in more than 5,500 veterans finding post-military careers.

“We owe our nation’s veterans and their families our gratitude and are honored to offer them a free meal in our stores to celebrate Veterans Day,” said Brian Ferguson, Air Force veteran and chief merchant at Pilot Co. “It’s great to have organizations like the Call of Duty Endowment dedicated to helping find opportunities for veterans to lead and excel in their careers after the military. We are proud of our veterans at Pilot Co., and I am grateful to my fellow veterans for their service and sacrifice. Happy Veterans Day.”

Over Veterans Day weekend, service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will receive a free meal credit valued up to $12.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards.