Shell Announces Monthly Rewards for Loyalty Members

Shell has announced that certain Shell Fuel Rewards members with Platinum Status will have a chance to win a variety of exclusive offers, including NASCAR tickets to the Pennzoil 400 in November.

Members with Platinum Status can take advantage of the following offers this month:

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 23, Shell will contribute one cent to Meals on Wheels America for every gallon filled by members with Platinum Status, providing meals to seniors across the country up to $200,000.

Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks Members in October and November — Platinum Status members who earn 500 Speed Perk points will get 40 cents off per gallon on a one-time fill-up of fuel.

A chance to win Pennzoil 400 tickets during the month of November for its spring race in Las Vegas.

Double the savings on select convenience store items.

Launched in conjunction with PDI Technologies earlier this summer, the new tier in the Fuel Rewards by Shell, Platinum Status is the next evolution of the Fuel Rewards program. It builds on the success and continues the momentum of the popular Gold Status which launched in 2017 in its mission to become the most customer-focused loyalty program.

