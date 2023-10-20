Stewart’s Shops Relaunches Fresh Eggnog Offering

The chain has reintroduced Stewart's Premium and Light Eggnog to stores in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season.

Stewart’s Shops has officially brought back to stores its fresh quarts of Stewart’s Premium and Light Eggnog.

The chain’s signature beverage was voted Best Eggnog in North America at this year’s World Dairy Expo.

Stewart’s Eggnog is made with quality ingredients, including fresh and local milk, which was also just voted the Best Milk in New York State at this year’s State Fair.

The eggnog is also pasteurized, not ultra-pasteurized, which helps keep it’s flavor. Ultra-pasteurization can lead to a more cooked flavor, less nutritional value and an overall lower quality product. Stewart’s Shops milk and eggnog are delivered to stores within 48 hours.

Additionally, for the first time, the chain is introducing a flavored Gingerbread Eggnog, which is available in 16-ounce Refreshers for a limited time.