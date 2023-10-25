Dash In Plans to Triple in Size, Introduces New Store Design

Dash In has announced plans to rapidly expand over the next decade as the chain aims to further compete with larger Mid-Atlantic chains.

Maryland-based c-store retailer Dash In has announced that it plans to triple its store count over the next 10 years, with new locations featuring a refreshed look and menu, reported The News Journal.

After completing a series of renovations over the past few years, the first of the new stores to be built from the ground up with the new look will open in Delaware, with more likely to come in the future.

The chain will also begin to offer its own Dash In-branded fuel, rather than its typical Shell or Exxon offerings that it has used in the past.

Dash In noted that having its own fuel without Shell or Exxon logos is a step in the direction of branding itself as a household name.

Currently, the chain has an offer in on another location in Newark, Del., that would likely compete against an adjacent Wawa that has been planned to open across the street.

Since 2017, The News Journal reported, Dash In has renovated or rebuilt all but one of its nine Delaware locations. With more than 50 sites on the East Coast today, the chain has plans to triple its store count in the next decade via an aggressive growth plan.

The new locations will feature a refreshed foodservice menu, including pizza, burgers and the chain’s signature “stackadillas,” all of which will be prepared on-site.

The chain also noted that its carwash brand, Splash In, will be a standard addition at the new locations.