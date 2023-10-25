Seamless Operations With Remote Access and Rapid Solutions

Sponsored by SSCS

Many C-stores operate in a high-pressure environment, and with a constant influx of customers, streamlined operations around the clock are crucial. Any complications when using the system software can significantly impact customer satisfaction and profitability. Having a trusted partner to turn to when problems arise can make all the difference in day-to-day operations.

Fortunately, SSCS understands the unique challenges convenience store owners and operators face. With over 40 years of experience and founded by someone in the C-store and gas business, SSCS has a deep understanding of the industry.

One of the many factors of SSCS’ success is its unwavering commitment to customer support. “I can pick up the phone, and there are numerous people I have built relationships with that can help solve any issues we might have,” says longtime customer David Tooley, vice president and co-owner of Tooley Oil Company. “They are committed to always fixing any issues.”

SSCS is committed to hands-on, personalized support. To install the comprehensive software, SSCS goes the extra mile by sending highly skilled technicians to the store location. These on-site technicians dedicate three days to go through the inventory and set up the software, tailoring it to each store’s unique needs. This hands-on approach ensures that the software operates seamlessly, aligning with the store’s specific requirements.

The benefits of SSCS support go beyond immediate problem-solving. Convenience store operators can use SSCS’s transaction analysis tool to gain valuable insights into their operations. This tool allows them to monitor register activities, track customer purchase trends, and assess staff performance. By analyzing this data, operators can make informed decisions about inventory management, marketing strategies, and customer engagement.

“The transaction analysis feature allows us to make operational decisions based on shortages,” Tooley says. “We’re pulling trend reports that show everything happening at the register, like having no sales and voids. It helps us find the problem. It also aids with marketing and selecting what we might want to promote to different customers.”

Another advantage of SSCS is its convenience and flexibility. SSCS users can access their whole system from anywhere, thanks to the Sunray Cloud Hosting platform. The platform allows operators to manage their stores, update data, monitor site status, and access information 24 hours a day from a device. “I can log into SSCS anywhere. I know if there are problems at any site because it is all synced to the cloud. The controls I have with SSCS allow me to just about solve any issue I would have at a register or price book level. The system and support allow us to go in and do anything we need to,” Tooley says.

SSCS includes regular software upgrades. It ensures that convenience stores can always access the latest features and improvements. This commitment to continuous advancements extends to SSCS support technicians, who undergo regular training to stay up-to-date with SSCS products and the ever-evolving needs of their customers. Tooley says, “The people they have on their help desk are very qualified and knowledgeable about their products. They know how to integrate it with different registers and fix every issue.”

By Olivia Schuster