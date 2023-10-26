Parker’s Opens New Georgia Location

Parker’s hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest store, located in Rincon, Ga. The new site is the company’s sixth location in Effingham County.

Parker’s Kitchen community outreach manager Olivia Parker presented a $20,000 Fueling the Community check to Effingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford to support local teachers and students. The donation is part of the ongoing Parker’s commitment to support education and to make a transformative impact on local communities. Since 2011, the company has donated more than $2 million to schools in Georgia and South Carolina through the Fueling the Community initiative.

“We love Effingham County and are honored to offer our exceptional Parker’s Kitchen food to customers at our new store on Hwy. 21 and to continue to support Effingham County Schools,” said Greg Parker, CEO of Parker’s. “We’re committed to being part of the community in Rincon and appreciate the support of our loyal customers across the area.”

Strategically positioned on Hwy. 21 in the heart of Rincon, the company’s newest retail offers award-winning, southern-style, made-from-scratch Parker’s Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. Parker’s Kitchen operates 78 retail stores, including 42 in Georgia and 36 in South Carolina.

The bright, inviting store design in Rincon features Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade with lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting. The retail footprint offers indoor dining as well as an optimized interior layout to maximize efficiency for customers.

The newest Parker’s Kitchen in Effingham County offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store offers six fueling positions with regular, diesel and ethanol-free/marine fuel.

Honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s offers customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and excellent customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.