Robust Promotions Launches New Retailer Program

The new program is designed to drive guest recruitment, retention and loyalty in the convenience and retail fuel channel.

Gamification promotions leader Robust Promotions has introduced its “Proprietary Retailer Program,” designed to attract customers and enhance the guest experience in the c-store and retail petroleum channel.

“With our history of successes with fast casual and QSR brands we decided to expand our footprint into the c-store space,” said Greg Seei, founder and CEO, Robust Promotions. “Our clients have seen some phenomenal results with up to 30% sales increases in eight weeks and have achieved overall ROIs for the same period of 300% to 3,200%.”

Proprietary Retailer Program is a retailer specific custom platform developed to:

Increase guest traffic

Positively influence new loyalty sign-ups

Impact loyalty retention

Surprise and appeal to customers

The focused program is completely customizable — it can be a stand-alone program or a complement to existing marketing initiatives. Importantly, game pieces are protected by best-in-class security measures (similar to the lottery) and legal support is part and parcel to working with Robust Promotions.

One example of an opportunity utilizing the platform is Robust Promotions’ newly introduced 50/50 Sweepstakes benefiting three winners — the guest, a chosen charity and the retailer. The program is completely self-funded, flexible and legal. One client that is taking advantage of this new offering is National Oil and Gas of Indiana.

“We look forward to working with Robust Promotions and are excited to launch this sweepstakes program in our participating locations starting Nov. 1,” said Trout Moser, president of National Oil and Gas of Indiana.

Other options utilizing the program include: Scratch and Win, In-Store Instant Win, Fundraisers, Round Up, Employee Incentive, Grand Opening and more.

Robust Promotions has worked with over 150 brands and run over 500 campaigns in its 17-year history. The company specializes in turnkey customized Instant Win promotions that have helped restaurant chains and other merchants across the U.S. and Canada boost their sales.