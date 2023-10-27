Crosby’s Reimagines Brand With Upcoming Site

The new Crosby's location — slated to open Nov. 1 — will be the first of the chain's reimagined brand, featuring a refreshed "store of the future" layout.

Crosby’s has announced the scheduled grand opening of its newest location in Amherst, N.Y., which will feature a drive through, made to order pizza and subs, breakfast, full seating for dining and more.

The site — which is scheduled to open Nov. 1 — will be the chain’s first store with its reimagined branding, which will showcase a vibrant logo, bright colors and “store of the future” layout and design.

The new location emphasizes the chain’s wide range of foodservice offerings, including hot and made to order options and sides.

During the grand opening ceremony, Crosby’s will present a donation to the North Bailey Fire Department. In addition, it will be donating a My Crosby’s Rewards card to the Sweet Home Central School District loaded with loyalty points for 20 of Crosby’s made to order pizzas — all followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The grand opening celebration program will feature:

Free breakfast pizza samples, prize giveaways and more

BOGO pizza slices through Nov. 13 — including Crosby’s “The Mafia Pizza”

Up to 30 cents off fuel per gallon savings

Patricia Allen Fund Campaign recognition and special Oishei Children’s Hospital “Patient Artist”

Bills Mafia founder Del Reid and 26Shirts debut of the new “Let’s Go Buffalo” limited t-shirt

Welcoming University at Buffalo students as an official “UB Campus Cash” partner

Red Bull car and DJ music and WGR 550 Sports Radio’s Chris Parker “The Bull Dog”

Jack Link’s “Sasquatch Guy” appearance with selfies and samples

“The Crosby’s family of stores serving western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania is thrilled to provide a grand opening celebration at this location, featuring the debut of our new brand reimage,” said vice president and general manager Lenny Smith. “Amherst is a great town and we’re proud to be part of it. We are so excited to be in this location for customers and serve this suburban community in Erie County.”

With 88 locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania, Crosby’s is a family owned and operated hometown choice for pizza and subs, breakfast, on-the-go shopping, fuel and more.

The Reid Group, founded in 1922, comprises the Reid Petroleum Corp. and Crosby’s (Reid Stores Inc.) with headquarters located in Lockport, N.Y. Reid Petroleum Corp. is a full-service independent motor fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail motor fuel outlets and convenience stores. The Lockport-based company serves retail and commercial customers. Crosby’s division operates 85 Crosby’s convenience stores throughout upstate New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.