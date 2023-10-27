Dash In Looks to Deliver Better Experiences With DEI

The Wills Group, the parent company of Dash In convenience stores, is working toward making diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) a way of life for the chain, embedding DEI practices into the chain’s culture from the way it does business to how it serves communities.

CStore Decisions caught up with Rayma Alexander, director of corporate communications & DEI for The Wills Group, to learn more about how the company is approaching DEI across its network. Dash In operates 55 stores — 41 franchise locations and 14 company-operated sites in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. The Wills Group has another 225 locations that operate under the legacy gas station model; including Shell, Exxon and other major oil brands.

CStore Decisions (CSD): Why is DEI an important initiative for Dash In?

Rayma Alexander (RA): For us it all starts with what we call “The Simple Plan.” It’s our internal doctrine that says, “We grow and become leaders in our markets by delivering better experiences for our customers, each other and our communities.” To deliver better experiences we must know what our stakeholders value. (We also must) acknowledge who they are, understand their needs and experiences, learn what motivates and inspires them, and work together toward goal alignment. We try not to think of it as an “initiative,” but more a lasting cultural norm — a way of being, a way of working, a way of doing business and a way of engaging with our communities.

CSD: How is Dash In approaching DEI today?

RA: The Wills Group and family of companies, Dash In, Splash In and SMO Motor Fuels, all operate under a single promise and intention.

Statement: At The Wills Group and our family of businesses, including Dash In, Splash In and SMO Motor Fuels, diversity and inclusion is core to achieving our mission of being the preferred choice for employees, customers and business partners in our chosen markets and geographies.

Promise: Our teams reflect the diverse communities we serve. We embrace the uniqueness of individuals and support equitable opportunities and belonging for all, leveraging employee voices in our business processes to deliver products, services and experiences that exceed our customers’ expectations.

Add to that a planned learning curriculum that includes courses like: The Business Case for Diversity and Inclusion; Managing Inclusion, Inclusive Leadership and Microaggressions. These trainings are biannual and offered with the intent of keeping DEI topics fresh and actionable.

CSD: I understand Dash In is starting employee resource groups. What are these, how are they beneficial and how do they work?

RA: The Wills Group and Dash In have already launched our two inaugural employee resource groups (ERGs). We held a session to help our employees understand the value of ERGs — affinity, personal and professional growth, business support, community outreach — and then we left it to them to decide which ERGs they wanted. They chose what is now Women of Wills (Professional Women) and Families in Motion, just as it sounds. They establish their own mission, vision and goals and are provided a budget to help execute.

We also have a Diversity Council, which meets a couple of times a year. It includes: the ERG officer teams, a DEI advisor, the executive vice president of talent and people operations, myself, and the president and chief operating officer. We review progress, policies and practices, and discuss challenges and opportunities as a group.

CSD: Dash In has been designated a Best Places to Work. How important is a diversity, equity and inclusion focus to being able to resonate with employees today? Is this something you think chains need to have? Why or why not?

RA: Yes, we have attained Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification for two years in a row now. We are immensely proud of this designation and the positive way it resonates with employees, potential hires, customers and our neighbors. What’s great about it is the submission process makes us introspect and take inventory of all the things we are doing for our employees. For us, richer benefits, a DEI learning track, diversity hiring and community engagement all make positive impacts. Absolutely, it’s important to truly embrace diversity, equity and inclusion. It adds so much more depth to employee and community engagement, decision-making and the customer experience.

CSD: From an employee retention and satisfaction perspective, how is a focus on DEI making a difference at Dash In?

RA: Our employees know that we have something special going on at the company. That we are embracing DEI and holding ourselves accountable with things like the annual GPTW certification and our intention with diversity hiring and community engagement. Just the fact that I was brought in to lead this effort at The Wills Group and Dash In says something.

CSD: What are Dash In’s DEI goals going forward?

RA: We want to continue to be intentional in our hiring, promotion, learning and inclusion practices with a keen focus on culture, talent, communities and clients, such that good DEI practices are fully embedded into our culture, practices and actions naturally. We believe we are better when we celebrate differences and leverage them to grow as a team and a company.

CSD: What advice do you have for other chains interested in DEI programs?

RA: Do your research. Start by taking time to listen to your people at every level of the organization. Bring in neutral experts and DEI leaders to help you understand your talent flow, your customer proposition and your DEI opportunities. Be open-minded, patient and courageous. Take your employees on the journey with you.

CSD: For any c-store chain listening that is interested in doing more around diversity, equity and inclusion, where would you recommend they start?

RA: Gain buy-in in the C-suite. Influencers and decision-makers need to work together. Make the investment, and hire a consultant to guide your efforts initially. They will help you gain perspective and chart a course for DEI success that fits your organization. At the end of the day, it’s about advancing humanity and inclusion and equity for all.