Parker’s Raises $328,000 at Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Parker’s held its 11th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament at The Landings in Savannah, Ga. This year, the company raised a record $328,000 to support public and private schools in the communities the chain serves throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

On Oct. 23, more than 270 golfers teed off on the Magnolia and Marshwood championship courses at The Landings for the popular scramble-format tournament. In 2022, Parker’s Kitchen expanded the tournament’s field of play across two courses to meet the overwhelming popularity of the charity event, which has sold out every year since its inception.

“This year’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament was truly one for the record books,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re thrilled to raise more than $325,000 for local schools in communities throughout our corporate footprint and to support education. Giving back to the community truly is part of our DNA as a company.”

The Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. Since the program’s inception in 2011, the company has given more than $2 million to area schools. Throughout the fall of 2023, Parker’s Kitchen is donating $380,000 to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina.

In addition to golf, the 2023 Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament featured a catered breakfast and lunch, live music, raffle drawings and an awards ceremony. The Garden State Tile team — which included Eric Fischer, Christopher Fischer, Stephen Fischer and Derek Ausherman — earned top honors at the golf tournament. The Congo Brands team claimed second place, and the Titan Cloud/Valero/SRP team took home third place honors.

Individual contest winners were also recognized at the Parker’s Kitchen Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament awards ceremony. Brian Smith won the tournament-wide putting contest. Ryan Wilson dominated the longest drive contest. Kevin Wilson earned the closest to the pin title.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors and everyone who came out to play for a great cause,” said Parker’s Kitchen president Brandon Hofmann. “At Parker’s Kitchen, we believe in the power of education and know the money raised from this event will have a transformative impact on communities across the region.”

Honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s offers customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and excellent customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.