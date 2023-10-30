Cenex Zip Trip Teams Up With Anheuser-Busch

The companies will work together to raise funds for the Folds of Honor organization.

Cenex Zip Trip has announced a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch to raise money for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders.

From National First Responders Day through Veterans Day on Nov. 11, both Cenex Zip Trip and Anheuser-Busch will contribute $1 to Folds of Honor for every case of Budweiser and Bud Light purchased at any Cenex Zip Trip location. Customers will also be able to donate at the register.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Anheuser-Busch and to support Folds of Honor and their mission to help so many deserving families in their efforts to pursue their academic dreams,” said Steve Haase, Cenex Zip Trip senior director of operations.

Over the last 13 years, Folds of Honor founding partner Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million, which has contributed to Folds of Honor’s delivery of more than 51,000 scholarships since the non-profit’s founding.

Cenex Zip Trip supports a number of military and veteran organizations, and has noted that it is proud to offer all veterans and active-duty military personnel who visit their stores a free coffee or fountain drink every day.

Owned by CHS Inc., a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the U.S., Cenex Zip Trip is a chain of 39 convenience stores located throughout Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado.