Tracking Packaging Trends

As foodservice becomes a bigger focus for many c-store chains, more retailers are upgrading food packaging to better attract customers.

Packaging plays a crucial role in influencing foodservice purchases, given its ability to help maintain the quality and integrity of the food, highlight the appearance of items, and assure customers that the food is fresh and safe. Because packaging can make or break a foodservice sale, it needs to be considered early in the menu development phase.

CStore Decisions caught up with Jessica Williams, founder and CEO of Food Forward Thinking, to learn more about the latest trends influencing foodservice packaging and what c-stores should consider when selecting packaging.

CStore Decisions (CSD): What are some of the biggest foodservice packaging trends that you’re seeing in 2023?

Jessica Williams (JW): Multiuse wraps and containers with properties that highlight food quality and work for multiple food platforms. For example, a coated paper wrap that insulates burritos and sandwiches. Another example is an anti-fog, clear clamshell container that allows customers to see the food inside, but also keeps items inside crisp and hot.

CSD: We saw an emphasis on safe packaging during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Do you see lingering effects in how the pandemic has influenced packaging trends and consumer demands?

JW: Tamper-evident packaging is still trending. I am also seeing times and dates stamped on top of products, rather than underneath, I believe in hopes of having customers handle products less and allowing employees to check dates without handling.

CSD: If c-stores are looking to move more into order ahead and delivery, what do they need to keep in mind about packaging?

JW: Keep long-term quality in mind. Most convenience food is consumed right away, but in the case of order ahead and delivery, the food might not be eaten for 20-30 minutes. Try holding the products in the same conditions that a customer will experience them, then evaluate the food in an objective way. You may find that ventilated packaging and placing condiments and produce in separate cold containers works best for order ahead and delivery.

CSD: For convenience store retailers, when in the foodservice creation process should they start thinking about their packaging and why?

JW: Packaging should be designed exactly at the same time as the food itself, or even before. Packaging is the “vehicle” in which food is delivered into the hands and mouths of the customer. Therefore, packaging is an integral part of the experience of eating. Packaging directly impacts the temperature, moisture and texture of the food it holds, so the functionality of packaging must be considered upfront. The development time of proprietary packaging involves tools and dyes, engineers and manufacturing — so the lead times can be significant. Some retailers may be surprised to learn that even simple applications of brand colors and logos can take longer to develop than the food itself.

CSD: What are some best practices c-stores should be following when it comes to foodservice packaging?

JW: Sustainably sourced packaging is getting easier to procure every year, so when sourcing packaging, ask about options that are economically practical as well as earth-friendly. The price of environmentally friendly packaging will continue to decrease as demand increases.