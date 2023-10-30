Wawa Announces North Carolina Expansion

Wawa has plans to bring 80 stores to the state, with eight already slated to open in 2024.

Wawa has shared new details on its expansion plans, with North Carolina as its next target.

The chain’s initial phase of expansion into the state includes plans to open approximately 80 stores across the eastern region of the state over the next 10 years, with the first eight stores opening in 2024.

While exact grand opening dates have not yet been determined, the following North Carolina cities will have Wawa stores opening in 2024:

Kill Devil Hills

Elizabeth City

Wilson (two locations)

Rocky Mount

Goldsboro (two locations)

Greenville

In addition to the stores set to open in 2024, Wawa has more than 30 sites under contract currently going through local approval processes. Wawa expects to open up to 15 stores in 2025 and 10 stores in 2026.

Wawa Real Estate teams continue to look for sites throughout North Carolina.

Details on Wawa’s growth plans for North Carolina were announced during double-header Community Partnership events on Oct. 25 at the Greenville Convention Center and Casita Brewing Co. in Wilson, N.C. These events officially introduced Wawa to the community and allowed Wawa leaders to connect with new friends, neighbors and customers, as well as local officials and partners.

In addition, attendees received a glimpse of new store design renderings and had the opportunity to hear about the Wawa story, Wawa’s unique offering and Wawa’s commitment to its new North Carolina communities, including new partnerships and community support of local organizations.

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for North Carolina and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors,” said Kim Dowgielewicz, director of store operations for Wawa. “Our Community Partnership events also gave us the opportunity to meet new community members and talk a little bit about our history and what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities in this region. We can’t wait to open our doors to the community next year. As we get closer to our grand openings in 2024, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in North Carolina all while connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations.”

At the Community Partnership event, Wawa also encouraged guests to enjoy samples of freshly made hoagies, freshly brewed coffee and other handcrafted beverages from its new Wawa Community Care Beverage Vehicle. Altogether, Wawa distributed hundreds of samples of Wawa strawberry smoothies and Wawa Dragon Fruit Refreshers, Wawa regular and flavored coffees and hoagies.

Finally, Wawa announced contributions totaling $10,000 to two regional community partners: the USO of North Carolina and the Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina.