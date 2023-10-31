Circle K Partners With DC to Introduce Exclusive Collectibles

Circle K has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, through which the companies will offer 24 limited-edition exclusive DC HeroBadges — washable and collectible textured stickers in the image of popular DC Super Heroes and Super Villains — with every $10 purchase, including fuel.

The licensed decals are available at participating Circle K stores nationwide from now until Dec. 11.

By scanning HeroBadges on Games.CircleK.com, customers can enter for a chance to win a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in California or one of the weekly DC Super Hero prizes, including items like skateboard decks, exclusive throw blankets, framed art, thermal water bottles and more. Additionally, licensed DC plush toys of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are available for purchase in select stores.

“From Superman’s cape to The Joker’s mischievous grin, HeroBadges perfectly capture the essence of beloved DC characters, and we’re thrilled to give Circle K customers a way to collect and show off their favorites on their water bottles, laptops, phones and more,” said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing. “This collaboration between DC and Circle K allows people of all ages to express their fandom and spread the excitement with friends and family.”

Additionally, users can scan their HeroBadges to collect E-Badges and be entered to win weekly prizes, or engage in themed Match & Win games for a chance at in-store instant prizes.

Couche-Tard, parent company of Circle K, operates in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S.