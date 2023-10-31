Love’s Plans for 51 RV Network Locations by the Start of 2024

By the beginning of next year, Love's expects to grow its RV network to 51 locations and a total of 1,130 hookups.

Love’s Travel Stops has added RV hookup capability to 33 Love’s locations across the country since introducing the amenity in 2022.

The company has also added 11 Love’s RV Stops adjacent to travel stops for customers who want somewhere to stay for an extended amount of time with access to amenities like sport courts, fire pits, grills and more.

The chain has announced that it plans to open additional RV Stops in Walsenburg, Colo., and Box Elder, S.D., before the end of the year — with the expectation of growing its RV network to 51 locations and 1,130 hookups by the start of 2024.

“Time and time again, RV customers tell us the value in Love’s network is not only the convenience and number of locations, but once they arrive, the Love’s experience is known and trusted — clean places and friendly faces,” said Jim Wheeler, director of hospitality and RV operations for Love’s. “Whether traveling to see family and friends this holiday season or thinking about spring break and summer vacations in 2024, Love’s has your RV travel needs covered with a single stop.”

Love’s RV Stops

The reservation and check-in process at Love’s RV Stops is quick and convenient. Customers can make reservations, pay and check in or out on their own devices, providing an automated and contactless experience. Love’s RV Stops provide ease of wide-turn lanes and the space to support RV-specific needs. Once settled at the hookup, wi-fi, 30- or 50-amp services and water hookups are available. Most locations have dedicated RV dumps at each parking site, and remaining locations have communal RV dump stations at the adjacent travel stop. In addition to RV specific amenities, customers have access to well-lit, clean and safe locations, giving them peace of mind while on the road.

Other convenient amenities include bulk propane or propane tank exchange, laundry facilities and private showers. Love’s onsite dog parks let customers’ pets play and stretch their legs, too.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 645 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.