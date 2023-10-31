QuikTrip Offers Free Ice Cream for Halloween

QuikTrip has announced that it will offer its young customers free vanilla ice cream cones as a trick-or-treat Halloween promotion.
Available for children ages 12 and under, customers must be dressed in a Halloween costume to trick-or-treat at any QuikTrip location.
The offer is available for one night only on Tuesday, Oct. 31., from 4 p.m. to QuikTrip’s Kitchens’ closing time. The promotion is accessible at all QuikTrip locations across the country.
QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with over 1,000 stores in 17 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. The chain employs more than 28,000 people in total.