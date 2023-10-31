QuikTrip Offers Free Ice Cream for Halloween

The chain will be giving away free vanilla cones for young customers on Halloween night.

QuikTrip has announced that it will offer its young customers free vanilla ice cream cones as a trick-or-treat Halloween promotion.

Available for children ages 12 and under, customers must be dressed in a Halloween costume to trick-or-treat at any QuikTrip location.

The offer is available for one night only on Tuesday, Oct. 31., from 4 p.m. to QuikTrip’s Kitchens’ closing time. The promotion is accessible at all QuikTrip locations across the country.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with over 1,000 stores in 17 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. The chain employs more than 28,000 people in total.