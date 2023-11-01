Circle K Renews Partnership With Upside

Circle K has renewed its partnership with Upside for fuel-related offers at more than 5,200 locations and is introducing cash back opportunities at over 4,000 locations across the U.S.

“Circle K is constantly looking for ways to introduce its brand to new customers,” said Matthew Solly, head of global fuels & car wash category management at Circle K. “Thanks to our collaboration with Upside, we’re engaging with consumers whom we might not have otherwise reached. When Upside successfully brings these individuals to our locations, we have the opportunity to transform them into devoted and loyal customers.”

Upside uses personalized promotions to incentivize new customers to visit gas stations on the platform, and infrequent customers to visit more often. With the convenience store feature, Upside goes a step further by presenting c-store offers that drive increased pump-to-store conversion, trip frequency and basket size. Results from Upside’s convenience store product show that nearly 40% of users are new customers.

“The retailers leading the market today know that a variety of digital tools are required to grow consumer wallet share,” said Sam Berkovitz, vice president of account management for fuel and convenience stores at Upside. “Circle K serves as a prime example. They recognize that influencing consumer behavior needs to involve digital engagement alongside strong on-site execution, prompting them to adopt innovative strategies to outshine their competition.”

Upside’s mobile app and partner apps reach more than 30 million consumers and have helped its retailer partners generate over $1 billion in incremental profit. Upside announced this year that it has doubled the number of retailers on the platform, now working with more than 100,000 gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.