Couche-Tard to Put 25 Canadian C-Stores Up For Sale

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced the potential sale of the stores in addition to the 68 U.S. Circle K sites that are currently being offered by the company.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, parent company of Circle K, has announced that it will sell 25 Mac’s, Circle K and Couche-Tard sites in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Of the 25 locations, six sell fuel and the balance are convenience store only.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors will facilitate the sale of the sites.

“We have some good business opportunities in this offering which will be of interest to individual operators and smaller businesses,” said Evan Gladstone, NRC’s executive managing director. “We have five stores in Alberta and the balance in Ontario and Quebec.”

The stores selling fuel are all offered without fuel supply and all stores are being sold without a c-store brand. The bid deadline has been set for Jan. 9. Interested parties may get store locations and additional information here.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People’s Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.