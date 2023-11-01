Stewart’s Shops Opens New-to-Industry Site

The new Stewart's Shop is located in Middletown, N.Y., roughly 50 miles north of Manhattan.

Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of a brand-new store in the hamlet of Washington Heights, located in Middletown, N.Y.

Stewart’s Shops is no stranger to this area, with two shops in Middletown and 10 in Orange County, N.Y. The company continues to invest in the area with the addition of the new site. The chain has noted that it is committed to bringing more job opportunities to the area.

The new shop has a large footprint, inside and out, featuring ample parking, outdoor seating and a multitude of gas pumps.

Inside, customers will find an expanded grocery section, a spacious food bar offering options like mac & cheese and chili, a beer cave and more.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, Nov. 10.

In honor of the event, Stewart’s Shops will donate $1,500 to the Circleville School to help support its ENL Afterschool Program.

Projects like these are part of the company’s multimillion-dollar construction investment for 2023 and 2024. In 2023, the chain has plans for six rebuilds and five new-to-industry Stewart’s Shops. Looking ahead to 2024, the company’s projections include eight rebuilds and four new-to-industry shops.

Located in the Hudson Valley Region and roughly 50 miles north of Manhattan, the new store will offer a wide variety of snack and beverage options, in addition to its signature ice cream and foodservice program.