ACE Ethanol Revamps Digital Presence

Industry trade magazine Ethanol Today, published by the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE), has announced an enhanced digital presence integrated on the organization’s revamped website. The organization will also roll out a new cover design and look for its upcoming print publications.

The publication’s themes cover a wide range of topics, including a review of progress and innovation in the industry over the last 20 years measured with collected data; work to recognize climate-smart farming practices in Low Carbon Fuel Standard markets; market potential, policy updates and other developments for diversifying biofuel markets, such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS); a 2024 election preview highlighting the top policy and legislative biofuel issues on Capitol Hill; updates on clean fuel policies at the state and federal levels; market development for higher ethanol blends; exports and more. Ethanol Today has focused on providing in-depth information about the people, policies and issues that drive ethanol in America for more than two decades.

“We’re looking forward to rolling out a refreshed look to our 2024 publications, and particularly excited about the enhanced digital experience Ethanol Today readers now have with the magazine’s integration on our website,” said Katie Muckenhirn, ACE vice president of public affairs. “Readers can still access the full print publication and archives online, now with the added ability of accessing individual articles like a standard online news source. We also look forward to offering interested companies advertising opportunities to reach the biofuels industry on this new online forum.”

Ethanol Today’s content is informed by an advisory board of ethanol industry representatives — content is planned and written with ethanol producers top of mind. The publication not only circulates among all ACE members, but also makes its way to every U.S. ethanol plant and Capitol Hill offices of each member of Congress. Ethanol Today is an industry service tool, offering potential advertisers access to a highly targeted audience. With the recent launch of ACE’s new website, the upgraded digital experience with Ethanol Today makes the online publication easier to read, interact with and search for specific content.